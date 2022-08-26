Qatar investments ended financing gap in Pakistan: Miftah

ISLAMABAD/DOHA: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Thursday that the financing gap in Pakistan has ended after Qatari investments in different sectors, reported local media.

While talking to media, Miftah Ismail said that Qatar offered $3 billion in investments in Pakistan. Foreign investment from Qatar has ended the financing gap in the country. “IMF has been informed about the Qatari investments. Qatar shows interest in making investments in Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki power plants. Qatar is also willing to make investments at airports. Qatar will make investments at Karachi and Islamabad airports, and solar power projects,” the finance minister added.

“Qatar would make investments in the freight cargo terminal of Port Qasim. Doha is also willing to make investments in shares of the stock market. Moreover, Qatar is mulling over giving employment to 200,000 Pakistanis,” said Miftah Ismail.

Pakistan is expected to sell shares of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York’s Manhattan to Qatar in return for the Doha investment in the aviation sector, sources told local media.

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar, a massive investment is likely to be made in Pakistan’s aviation sector by Doha. Sources said that Qatar expressed interest in making investments in the airport and hotel sectors.

It was learnt that the federal government will hand over administrative affairs of Islamabad International Airport to Qatar, whereas, a Qatari company will provide the relevant services of the airport’s terminal and cargo.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future with new opportunities and greater awareness to upgrade bilateral relations, particularly the economic cooperation.

As the prime minister headed back to homeland after his maiden two-day official visit to Qatar, wrote on Twitter mentioned the conclusion of his ‘important’ trip he made at the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Heading back to Pakistan today after the conclusion of my important trip to Qatar. Thank you to the government & people of Qatar, especially my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality,” the prime minister tweeted.

Explaining the two ‘noteworthy’ aspects of his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said firstly Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future which offered new opportunities and avenues in a swiftly changing world. Secondly, he said there was a greater awareness between the two countries of the need for upgrading the bilateral relations by making economic cooperation the pivot of bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, owing to the prime minister’s successful interactions with Amir, other leadership and business heads, the Qatar Investment Authority is planning to invest $3 billion in different sectors of Pakistan. During the meetings with Amir and the Qatari prime minister, both the countries agreed to increase institutional coordination besides enhancing cooperation in agriculture, food and energy sectors. The two leaderships also agreed to encourage Qatar’s investment in the fields of renewable energy, tourism and hospitality sectors.