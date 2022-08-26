FIA sets up eight police stations to check money laundering

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established eight police stations to check money laundering in major cities throughout the country, sources said.

Earlier, the AML wing was working under the command of banking crime circle of the FIA, which affected the working of AML, sources maintained. The notification regarding the establishment of AML police stations in eight cities of the country was issued by the FIA after the approval by the federal government.

According to the notification, the jurisdiction area of Karachi Police Station of AML will include Karachi Division, Hyderabad Division and Bhambore Division, the Lahore Police Station of AML would cover the divisions of Lahore and Gujranwala, Faisalabad Police Station will supervise Faisalabad Division and Sargodha Division, while Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions would fall under the jurisdiction of Multan Police Station, Sukkur Police Station will supervise Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions.

The Islamabad Police Station of AML would supervise Rawalpindi Division, Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit Division, while Quetta Police Station would cover the whole province of Balochistan and the area

of jurisdiction of Peshawar Police Station will incorporate the entire province of KP. The sources said the heads of the circles police stations would be appointed with the approval of the federal government.