No progress without connectivity: moot speakers

ISLAMABAD: No region or country can make progress without connectivity and restoring peace is the prerequisite for achieving prosperity. Pakistan’s 91.2 percent borders are linked to India, Afghanistan and Iran, but trade with these countries stands at less than $2 billion on an annual basis.

South Asia and Central Asia can only connect if peace in Afghanistan is ensured on a sustained basis. Pakistan should diversify its reliance on energy security, and there is a need to connect LNG trains to ensure availability of gas to China’s western parts. China can also be included in the regional energy connectivity projects, including multi-billion Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

It was the crux of discussions held among experts of different sectors of the economy during a conference titled ‘Thought Leaders Dialogue on Regional Connectivity’ organised by the Corporate Pakistan Group and Nutshell Group here on Thursday night. Hundreds of selective but distinguished guests belonging to different walks of life, including bureaucrats, business tycoons, diplomatic corps and economists participated in it.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to US Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, who wrote a research paper titled ‘Pakistan: The Next Great Infrastructure Connector’, said Pakistan would have to make relevant pathways. It took quite a long time because there was no stability in Afghanistan during the last two decades. He said South and Central Asia could explore possibilities of connectivity on gas electricity and optical fiber as the Central Asian Republics (CARs) possessed 50 percent penetration of connectivity with optical fiber. He said circumstances changed dramatically in the last few years and Pakistan was located at a place where regional integration became very important for the whole region. The initial reception, he said, was very welcoming among the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

He said without a proper business case, the desired results could not be achieved. “We need natural gas as fertilisers cannot be produced without availability of gas. There is a need to first resolve the problem of availability of gas and electricity,” he observed.

Ali Jehangir Siddiqui said China made $30 billion investment under CPEC, but there was a need to define a process to avoid slowing down of important projects. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said when other regions could develop infrastructure on energy security by connecting different regions, why this region could not do the same. He said Pakistan’s 90 percent reliance on energy provisions linked to GCC region and there was risk of 70-kilometre canal with possibility of disruption. In that case, the whole energy would get choked.

The minister said the Central Asian Republics (CARs) were landlocked. They required passage through Afghanistan and Pakistan to export their surplus energy. He said Pakistan experienced phases of darkness as the country did not have sufficient energy. He quoted a study done by the World Bank whereby it was estimated that Pakistan lost 2.5 percent of GDP because there was no sufficient energy in the country.

He said the CASA 1,000 to 1,300 MW hydropower power project provision of electricity was estimated at $3 cents. But its security cost because of volatile Afghanistan added another 10 cents. So, the total cost escalated to 13 cents. He said the TAPI was a brilliant project having length of 1,850-kilometre with estimated cost of $10 billion. But security in Afghanistan became a stumbling block. He said $2.3 billion Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project could not be materialised because of sanctions imposed on Iran by the US.

The minister said the future would depend upon energy cooperation whereby LNG would be transported through trains to Gwadar, and then petrochemical complex would be established at Gwadar to provide energy to China to fully exploit the growth potential of its western part. He said the regional connectivity required peace in the region.

Moeed Yousuf, former National Security Adviser, said he would highlight some issues which he experienced during his time in the government. He said there were different complex issues related to connectivity. So, there was a need to make up a business plan to achieve regional connectivity, otherwise it would remain just a wish list. He said it took months to ensure movements of trucks under the TIR arrangement. He said he did not want to become pessimistic, but there should be realistic objectives.

Ghias Khan, President Overseas International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), said regional trade could become a reality in case of NAFTA and European Union, but in our case, 91.2 percent borders linked to India, Afghanistan and Iran. Our trade stood at less than $2 billion on per annum basis. “No country or region can make progress without connectivity.”

Former Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar said regional cooperation was not easy to steer out in a complex situation where there were increased conflicts. However, she said it depends upon the ability of policymakers to navigate important projects. She said Pakistan would have to do a lot to ensure cross-border trade. “Peace is prerequisite for cross-border movement. Pakistan and other countries can learn from ASEAN experience”, she added.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz Pakistan, said there was need to change mindset of the policymakers as telecom was not a luxury but necessity of life. “Our policymakers consider telecom as milking cow today, and in difficult economic situation and trade-offs they are making wrong decisions”, he added. He said India launched 5G recently. “We were left behind as 4G could not be fully rolled over in the country even after several years.”