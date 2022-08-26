Finance ministry warns recession may hit exports

Finance minister Miftah Ismail. —APP

ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry has warned that the economic outlook is surrounded by global and domestic uncertainties, including lower growth, especially in the wake of recent heavy rains and floods affecting kharif crops as well as elevated inflation.

It has also warned that the recessionary tendencies may hurt Pakistan’s export markets in the coming months. “The economic outlook is surrounded by global and domestic uncertainties. Geopolitical tensions remain unabated, worldwide inflation remains high, interest rates show tendencies to rise, and the US dollar strengthens. Pakistan’s external environment is therefore facing increasing challenges,” the ministry stated in its monthly economic update released here Thursday.

“Domestically, the government has taken necessary measures to comply with IMF requirements. These have further increased inflation, but also have the positive effect of alleviating the external financing constraints.

“Recent floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have adversely affected important and minor crops which may impact the economic outlook through agriculture performance. “Inflation has continued to accelerate in recent months, mainly due to supply shocks that have created very significant monthly impulses on the CPI level. If these monthly impulses can be contained to more normal levels in future months, inflation may start to decelerate.

“But even then, YoY inflation may stay in double-digit for rest of the current FY. “Economic growth remains positive. But restrictive demand management and high inflation may cause Pakistan’s cyclical position to deteriorate in the coming months. This cooling off may bode well for the trade balance and by extension for the current account balance, official reserves, and the exchange rate. On the other hand, recessionary tendencies in Pakistan’s main export markets may contain exports.

“Furthermore, Pakistan’s NEER has significantly depreciated in recent months, and its REER appreciated again in June. The current account balance is expected to improve considerably in the coming months. The new agreement with the IMF ensures that Pakistan’s external financing needs will be met. This opens room for further implementation of supply-side policies that should elevate Pakistan’s potential growth rate to a higher sustainable level. One essential necessary condition for this to happen is a drastic increase in Pakistan’s propensity to invest. Physical and human capital accumulation and productivity enhancement are the essential ingredients to upgrade Pakistan’s sustainable long-run growth path. “The YoY and MoM inflation have been accelerating drastically in June and July. The main drivers were seen to be the pass-through of high international commodity prices and exchange rate depreciation into domestic retail prices.

“On the other hand, during the last 12 months, money supply growth was compatible with a low and stable inflation rate. But the recent supply shocks have brought the CPI to a level much higher than one year ago. Taking into account, the expectation that domestic retail prices may further increase in August 2022 compared to July 2022, even if there would not be any further MoM increase in August 2022, YoY inflation will settle at nearly the same level as the one observed in July 2022. Recent floods driven by exceptionally heavy monsoon rains have reduced the potential output of both main and minor kharif crops, thereby tempering the positive outlook of the agricultural sector.

“Industrial activity, measured by the LSM index, is the sector that is most exposed to the developments in international markets. It compares the cyclical component of LSM with the weighted average Composite Leading Indicators (CLI) in Pakistan’s main export markets. The CLI of some individual countries is constructed by the OECD to reflect the deviation of current GDP from its potential level. The cyclical component of Pakistan’s LSM output is obtained by extracting the stochastic trend from the seasonally adjusted LSM series. LSM index is published with a time lag of two months, whereas CLI is published with a one-month lag.

“The LSM cycle is following the cyclical movements in the main trading partners, but since it is focused on the main industrial sectors and not on total GDP, it is somewhat more volatile than the cyclical component of GDP in Pakistan’s main export markets. Nevertheless, although the cyclical position of Pakistan’s main trading partners has deteriorated month after month since August 2021, LSM’s cyclical pattern was up to June 2022 holding on remarkably well.

“As expected, LSM output stabilised in June as compared to May and its YoY growth rate remained on a positive trend. In July, international economic slowdown and domestic negative seasonal effects may drag down LSM as compared with its level recorded in June. But on a YoY basis, LSM may stabilise or show limited growth.

“According to BOP data, the trade balance in US dollars deteriorated significantly in June 2022. To a large extent, this was the result of seasonal and idiosyncratic events. These effects are reversed in July 2022. Imports of goods and services came back to more normal levels and are expected to roughly stabilise in the coming months.

“Exports of goods and services also declined in July as compared to June, but this decline is also partly the result of a negative seasonal influence. All in all, the trade balance on goods and services improved considerably in July as compared to June and is expected to continue improving in the coming months.

“Further, remittances are expected to hold around $3 billion in the coming month. Considering the expected trajectory of the balance on goods and services, as well as all other components, the current account balance may gradually move into the direction of equilibrium in the coming months.

“The fiscal sector remained under tremendous pressure in FY2022 due to additional expenditures related to the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine, IPPs circular debt payment, and social sector spending. Higher international oil and commodity prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict exacerbated the situation further. In the backdrop of these challenges, the expansionary fiscal policy stance in FY2022 reversed the consolidation gains achieved in the preceding two years.

“Consequently, the fiscal deficit surpassed the revised target of 7.1 percent of GDP and stood at 7.9 percent in FY2022. However, in FY2023, the fiscal deficit is expected to reduce to 4.9 percent of GDP, while the primary balance is likely to be in surplus of Rs153 billion. To achieve the set targets, the budget FY2023 is focused on stabilising the economic growth, increasing revenues, enhancing exports, and protecting the vulnerable segments of society through relief measures and pro-poor initiatives.”