Abid Sher Ali slams Miftah over inflated power bills

Minister of State for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali addressing a press conference. — INP/File

FAISALABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has once again been pushed into a situation where friend and foe alike are gunning for him for “tough decisions” that the coalition government took after coming into power in April.

Tussles within the party intensified when PMLN leader Abid Sher Ali on Thursday said that today the coalition was fighting against the inflated-electricity bills and not with PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Talal Chaudhry, Abid Ali said: “We are disappointed by Miftah’s statement. In Nawaz Sharif’s era, people faced 18 hours of loadshedding but the party supremo ended the misery despite pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

“Miftah Sahab come out of your office,” he taunted, urging him not to implement the conditions of the IMF which were signed by the previous PTI government. “New agreement should be negotiated and signed with the IMF,” he suggested. Urging Miftah to provide relief to the people, Abid said that the government was fighting against the electricity bills.



“It has become difficult for a leader to visit his constituency. If relief isn’t provided, we would also join the people protesting against the skyrocketing inflation,” he warned the finance minister, adding that 200 units of electricity were consumed by people who had only one motor.