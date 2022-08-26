NAB officials will have to declare assets: PAC

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan conducting meeting. —PAC website

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan has given the message to the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau that he should tell the NAB officers that they will have to declare their assets.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan announced in the meeting on Thursday that NAB officers were very happy that they would not have to disclose their assets. But he said he wanted to give a clear message to the chairman that all officers of NAB had to declare their assets as the NAB employees were not angels.

The Public Accounts Committee held its meeting under Chairman Noor Alam Khan in which the audit paras of the Finance Division related to the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited for the financial year 2019-20 were examined.

During the PAC meeting, the officials of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) told the committee that farmers’ loans of Rs12 billion had been rescheduled. While briefing the committee, the acting governor State Bank of Pakistan said the newly-appointed governor State Bank of Pakistan will assume his charge within the next few days while the president of the National Bank of Pakistan had not been appointed yet. Member Committee Rohail Asghar said that no one from within the National Bank was qualified to become the president. “Does this mean that there are incapable people sitting in the bank?”

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan inquired from acting governor SBP why it had been made so difficult for the people to open a bank account. “Why do you want people to keep money at home, why do you want to promote this formal economy, opening accounts in the whole world is not such a difficult task. Why is it so difficult to open foreign currency or rupee accounts in Pakistan?” he inquired from the acting governor SBP.

Acting Governor State Bank, while giving a briefing to the committee, said that the State Bank wanted to facilitate opening of bank accounts while Pakistan also had to follow the conditions of FATF.

He said there was a facility to open digital accounts through mobile phones and computers, through which simple mobile accounts could also be opened, but some international obligations were required to be met.

Member Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed asked why politicians were discriminated against while opening bank accounts, their children punished for being family members of politicians and it was always a hard task for them to get their accounts opened. “It took me two months to open my account,” he said.

The acting governor SBP responded that some people, including politicians, fall under the category of politically-exposed persons. While examining the audit report of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited 2019-20, the audit officials revealed that there was a financial misappropriation of Rs3.79 crore in the branches of ZTBL in Okara, Bahawalpur and Jhang.

Officials of the ZTBL said that some of the amount had been recovered and the rest of the cases were with the FIA. The president of ZTBL said that the bank gave loans to farmers at an interest rate of more than 20 percent. The PAC members said the ZTBL was doing an injustice with the farmers and it should be included in the active list of privatisation.

The president ZTBL said that in June 2022, the ZTBL earned Rs3 billion pre-tax profit and the balance sheet of ZTBL had improved significantly. He said the farmers’ debts of Rs12 billion had been rescheduled.

The PAC directed to arrest the employees involved in misappropriations. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan directed to block the national identity cards and passports of fugitive employees and recovery from other accused.