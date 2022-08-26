Power consumers stage protest against FPA

SWABI: Electricity consumers here on Thursday staged a protest against the fuel price adjustment (FPA) tax in the electricity bills and said that the government should completely withdraw the levy.

The protest call was given by “Da Haq Awaz, Swabi” and consumers from different areas of the district joined the protest. They gathered in the district headquarters, chanting slogans against the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments and terming the FPA “a ghunda tax [extortion]”.

The march culminated at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk where the protesters were addressed by leaders. The style of the protestors was unique as they had brought a donkey with them and put electricity bills around its neck while chanting slogans against both the federal and KP governments.

After the speeches, the protestors reached Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) offices, but the Pesco officials, sensing the danger, had already closed the main entrance before the arrival of the protesters.

The Pesco officials had informed the district police to deal with any eventuality. “We were at Pesco office and ready to deal with the protesters had they turned violent,” said DSP Headquarters Nooral Amin Khan. The protestors were stopped in front of Pesco office where they staged a sit-in while blocking Swabi-Jehangira road for traffic.

Addressing the protesters Ihsanul Haq Bamkelvi, president of Da Haq Awaz, said that the KP government along with Centre was also responsible for putting unjust and huge financial burden on the poor power consumers.

Former Swabi tehsil nazim Wahid Shah said the imposition of FPA tax on the electricity bills was unjust and the government should take steps to reimburse the amounts collected from citizens as FPA.

Later, the protesters were assured that the district administration and Pesco authorities would take all possible steps to resolve the FPA issue. The protesters dispersed peacefully after receiving the assurance.