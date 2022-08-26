Survey under way to identify encroachments in markets

Islamabad: A survey is under way to identify the open spaces in markets that have been illegally occupied by local traders and shopkeepers for commercial purposes.

According to the details, the findings of the survey report would be presented to the federal authorities that would finally approve the plan to remove all kinds of encroachments in open spaces in the markets.

Those traders and shopkeepers who have built concrete structures in such spaces, meant to be used by visitors, to enhance their business activities would face legal action that may include heavy fines.

The survey report will also focus on several restaurants and cafes in Sectors F-7, F-8, F-10 and F-11 where government land is being used by making concrete sit-out platforms with fixed and permanent structures like tiles, benches, canopies, light poles, fountains and fences.