Man killed in fight for food at relief camp

SUKKUR: In an unfortunate incident, one of the flood victims killed another during distribution of food package at a relief camp set up in school in Khairpur. Police said that the relief camp turned into a battleground when flood victims fought for food packages. During the chaos, Shabbir Barecho attempted to snatch a food package from Raza Barecho, who stabbed Shabbir to death. Police shifted a body to a local hospital and took the accused in to custody. This is a first-ever incident of killing over a food at a relief camp.