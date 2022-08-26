JI chief appeals to religious scholars to motivate people for helping brethren

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq has appealed to prayer leaders and Khateeb to highlight the sufferings of the flood victims in Friday sermons.

The JI head said it is high time for them to call upon people to come forward and help flood victims with spirit of solidarity. He said the flood victims should not be left at the mercy of international institutions and donors rather the nation and political leadership should come forward to rescue affected people with cooperation.

He maintained torrential rains across the country have caused heavy damages to lives and properties rendering tens of thousands of people homeless in South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

Sirajul Haq also called upon the people to focus on prayers, learn from the teachings of the Holy Quran and seek mercy and pardon from Almighty Allah. Al-Khidmat Foundation and its educational and welfare institutions would continue to participate in relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood affected people, he said.

Meanwhile, JI MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali submitted a resolution in the National Assembly secretariat calling upon the government to declare flood affected sites as calamity-hit areas. He pointed out that besides loss of nearly 400 human lives, thousands of houses and over 3,000-kilometre roads were swept away by flash flood.