Review report of AJK president’s one year in office released

MUZAFFARABAD: A review report of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry’s one year in office was released on Thursday.

According to the report, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, during one year in office, took a number of initiatives both at the national and international level to promote the Kashmir cause and expose Indian brutalities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The AJK president took oath of the office on August 25, 2021. Delivering his maiden speech, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that being president of the base camp, ongoing freedom struggle was his first and foremost priority.

After assuming the office, the AJK president adopted a coherent and consistent strategy to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level. He made an extraordinary visit to the United States in the last week of September 2021. During the visit, he led a huge demonstration of Kashmiris in front of the United Nations when Indian premier Narendra Modi was delivering speech at the UN General Assembly session.

Later, he attended the UN General Assembly session when former prime minister Imran Khan addressed the UNGA. It was for the first time in 75 years that an elected president from Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the UN General Assembly session.

During the same visit, the AJK president held a series of important meetings with influential personalities, including the UN secretary-general, members of the US congress, top officials of the UN, and representatives of various US-based think tanks. He also visited the United Kingdom, France, Holland and Belgium in the last week of October 2021.

On October 27, a black day for Kashmiris, the president led a huge anti-India demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in London, which was attended by more than 50 members of the British Parliament.

In June this year, the AJK president visited Britain, Ireland and Brussels. On the one hand, he participated in the public gatherings organised by the overseas community, while on the other hand, he held several meetings with British and Irish parliamentarians as well as members of the European Union and briefed them on the latest situation in the IIOJ&K.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also visited the OIC headquarters in Jeddah on the special invitation of OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha. Besides holding meetings with other high officials, he also addressed the gathering of the overseas community. After visiting Saudi Arabia, the AJK president made the most important visit to Dubai to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.