Devastating situation: Rabbani proposes ‘political ceasefire’

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has urged the political parties to announce a political ceasefire for brief period of time and rather concentrate on mitigating the sufferings of flood victims across the country.

“A national effort is also needed to mobilize international donors for salvaging the flood ravaged people,” said Rabbani, adding the fellow citizens are passing through severe hardships amid calamity.

He asserted that the situation in Sindh is worse than 2010, when the flash floods wreaked havoc, while in Balochistan, the hill torrents and flash floods have collapsed the entire infrastructure. “Unfortunately, the international media is quite on the dilapidated situation in Pakistan while the national media is focusing on the political rhetoric,” he lamented. Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the cases and other political issues are dominating on the media than the suffering and miseries of people.