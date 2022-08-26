Sanjrani wants panel on mother, child nutrition

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday proposed constitution of a panel consisting of parliamentarians and provincial legislators and other stakeholders to suggest legislative and policy interventions to help promote maternal and child nutrition in the country.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the World Food Programme at the Parliament House here. The delegation was headed by Princess Sarah Zeid, WFP special advisor on mother and child nutrition. He said the Senate took a historic step by introducing legislation with regard to mother and child nutrition and consultative process is under way to include both food security and mother and child nutrition in the basic rights’ list.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by the upper house of parliament, hoping that it would have a positive impact on the health of women and children in overcoming malnutrition. The situation arising as a result of floods was also discussed during the meeting. Sanjrani said the recent torrential rains and devastating floods played havoc in every nook and corner of the country, especially in Balochistan and under-developed areas of other provinces. He said millions of people had been left shelterless by the heart-wrenching floods. He observed that the situation was going from bad to worse and it was time to act with cohesion to alleviate the sufferings of people.

He called for joint efforts to provide relief to the people in dire need. He said the floods disrupted the communication network and a huge population was stranded in far-flung areas of Balochistan. Resources were falling short as the magnitude of the calamity was so large and a number of villages had been inundated. “A cohesive strategy is needed to alleviate the sufferings of people in flood-hit areas and institutional collaboration needs to be further strengthened, as Pakistan is bearing the brunt of climate change despite the fact that its carbon footprint is less than one per cent. The global community needs to play a more responsible role by assisting Pakistan in overcoming the negative impacts of climate change,” he noted and called upon the international community to join hands to fight the threats posed by climate change and particularly assist the countries with meager resources.

He praised the WFP for its work and hoped that institutional collaboration would help increase the outreach, adding that “malnutrition is a challenge and through joint efforts, we can devise better strategies to overcome it”. “The recent floods put the lives of thousands at stake,” he cautioned while saying that women and children were at the risk of facing issues of malnutrition. He urged the WFP to assist the government in avoiding any such crisis.