Shireen seeks FO’s response on PM’s ‘meeting’ with Israeli officials

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari Thursday sought an official response from the Foreign Office after reports about a possible secret meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or Pakistani officials with the Israel officials inside one of the two jets parked in Doha.
In a tweet, Mazari wrote: "I think an official response should come from Mofa at the very least. There is more info on this supposed coincidence. SS arrived in Doha Tue on J-756. On Wed a Mossad special missions jet (n467am), arrived from Israel & stayed there for nearly 9 hours.”
In another tweet, the PTI leader wrote: “The two jets remained parked next to each other for the almost 9 hr duration. All this info from open sources/plane tracking. Q is could a mtg have taken place btwn SS or Pak State off & Israeli off inside one of the jets to avoid being caught on media? US regime change agenda?”
