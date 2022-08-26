Minister leads protest

LAHORE: Under the leadership of Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, a massive public protest was held in Dubai Chowk, Allama Iqbal Town against the enhanced electricity bills on Thursday.
A large number of people, including PTI workers participated the rally.
Addressing the rally participants and the media, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that the cruel increase in electricity bills had broken the backbone of the poor. He said that the government, which had come with the slogan of ending inflation, had created a storm of inflation instead.
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Thursday staged a sit-in outside Lahore Wapda House in connection with its protest campaign...
SWABI: Electricity consumers here on Thursday staged a protest against the fuel price adjustment tax in the...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked party workers at the grassroots...
HARIPUR: A former district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azam Khan Tareen has said that the country passing...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four persons were feared dead after flash floods washed away a truck near Sawan Bridge on Dera...
LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visited the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur on Thursday and reviewed the...
Comments