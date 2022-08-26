Minister leads protest

LAHORE: Under the leadership of Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, a massive public protest was held in Dubai Chowk, Allama Iqbal Town against the enhanced electricity bills on Thursday.

A large number of people, including PTI workers participated the rally.

Addressing the rally participants and the media, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that the cruel increase in electricity bills had broken the backbone of the poor. He said that the government, which had come with the slogan of ending inflation, had created a storm of inflation instead.