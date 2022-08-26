Call to reduce political tension

HARIPUR: A former district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azam Khan Tareen has said that the country passing through a difficult time and the prevailing economic and political instability requires both the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to exercise restraint for steering the country out of the prevailing crisis.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said the opportunity to fix the problems of the country with political maturity and patriotism was fast slipping out of hands as political leadership seemed not to be ready to learn lessons from the past and was deliberately engaged in pursuing a head-on collision course.

Commenting on the politico-economic condition of the country, Tareen said the current price hike, which was the direct result of the economic meltdown, had increased the consumer price index to an extent that people, especially the salaried class, had been undergoing mental stress, which he called a bad omen.