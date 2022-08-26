CS assures flood victims of help

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visited the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements in the relief camp in Rojhan and its adjoining areas on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab.

He expressed sympathy with the flood victims and assured them of full cooperation from the government.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to immediately provide tents and food to the flood victims living shelterless on the road.

Talking to the flood victims, the chief secretary said that the Punjab government would not leave flood affectees alone in this difficult time and would make every possible effort to mitigate their sufferings. He said that the courage and patience of the flood victims in difficult times is praiseworthy. He assured them that there would be no shortage of resources in relief and rehabilitation work.

The chief secretary said that due to floods and rains, large-scale damage had been caused in DG Khan and Rajanpur and the areas of Rojhan and Taunsa were badly affected. He said that helping the flood victims is “our national duty”. He said that the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims is the collective responsibility of all sections of the society, including the government, and civil society, NGOs, and welfare organisations should come forward to supplement the government’s efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that the flood-affected areas were declared calamities stricken and the relief package for the flood victims was being finalised. The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding starting the survey as soon as possible to collect data on damages to houses and crops.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman informed the Chief Secretary about ongoing relief activities and arrangements in flood affected areas.