FAO provides 174,000 doses of FMD vaccine to KP govt

PESHAWAR: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) signed a handover annotation with the Director General, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, KP and provided 174,000 doses of vaccine for the control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

The organization according the information made public, had recently constructed a cold storage and provided 42 Chillers whereas provision of the cold chain reefer is underway which will ensure maintenance of the cold chain system for vaccines within KP.

Besides other, the Department also received 17,900 doses of semen under the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), State Department, United States of America (USA) funded “Alternative Livelihoods through High Value Crops Project (ALOP)” of FAO for the improvement of cattle and buffalo breed in the province.