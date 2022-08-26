CM lauds officials over rehab campaign

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday appreciated the rehabilitation campaign for drug addicts and their reintegration in the provincial capital city.

He was speaking as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of three-month rehabilitation campaign of the drug addicts and returning them to families.

The district administration organised an impressive ceremony where family members of the addicts, business community leaders, and social workers were invited.

“Riaz, I salute you and your team as you people have done a remarkable job in these past three months. I didn’t know what would you do with these drug addicts but the way you successfully handled this gigantic issue is admirable,” the chief minister said in his remarks while also praising Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud, his team, district administration, police force, Social Welfare Department, and other private sector hospitals that jointly worked in the rehabilitation process of the addicts.

The chief minister agreed to extend the anti-drug campaign to other districts of the province and announced Rs180 million for the second phase of the drive.

He had announced Rs170 million for the first round of the “Drug Free Peshawar”.

Mahmood Khan stressed the need to focus on prevention, saying the role of police and other relevant departments was critical.

“We must take concrete measures by breaking the supply chain of drugs. Until and unless we break this supply chain and take action against the peddlers, our efforts will not yield good results,” he argued.

In his remarks, Riaz Mahsud said the task was no doubt “huge and difficult” but they had a firm belief they would achieve it as they worked as a team.

“I never called them addicts, I called them Ghazi and treated them like guests and that was the turning point as it encouraged them to get rid of this curse,” he said, adding some of them had lost their families and never met them in 12-14 years.

“When we traced their families, they told us that they thought as if these people had died. They are happy to take them back and start a new life with them as they are normal people like them,” he said.

He said they would not have done this great work without the support of the chief minister, chief secretary and many other people in the government, police and civil bureaucracy, particularly Shafiullah Khan, Dr Ihteshamulul Haq, Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan and others. The anti-drugs campaign was planned in February this year and it was decided to launch it from the provincial capital city.

It was the first successful example of the public-private partnership as the government’s Social Welfare Department had the capacity to rehabilitate of 250 people only.

The campaign was divided into three operational strategies – rounding up the addicts from their locations, medical detoxification and their treatment and last one was rehabilitation and reintegration. During the campaign, the district administration picked up 1,200 addicts from various places in the city and shifted them to different rehabilitation centres.

The district administration had set standards and protocols for the centres that were strictly enforced.