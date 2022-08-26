Awareness stressed to combat thalassemia

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Blood Transfusion and Hematological Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said on Thursday that all available resources were being utilized to end thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases.

“Raising awareness among the people about the fatal diseases, including thalassemia, haemophilia and others, is key to prevention from these ailments,” said a press release quoting him as saying.

He said that the Frontier Foundation was providing free-of-cost treatment to

the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related

diseases besides organising walks, workshops and seminars to raise awareness among the general public.

Sahibzada Haleem said that people’s support for the Frontier Foundation was of paramount importance to continue the free medication for children affected by fatal thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases.

He appealed to the people to support his organisation to better serve the patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases.

Sahibzada Haleem said that the foundation was being run through donations and zakat offered by the people and philanthropists. He said that people should come forward to help poor patients and save their precious lives.