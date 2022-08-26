Aghosh students shin in SSC examinations

Islamabad : The students of Aghosh College, Murree, an institution of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, performed brightly by producing 100 per cent result in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Intermediate Examination (FBISE).
The students of Aghosh College Murree secured 18 A plus grades and 12 A grades. On this occasion, the students said that all this is the result of the hard work and sincerity of our teachers that today we have passed with distinguished marks.
Azam Khan, principal Aghosh College, said that we are thankful to Allah for this wonderful achievement. He said that Alkhidmat Foundation is the best organisation for the service of the people. It is trying to help the needy people in other fields as well as in poverty. It should be noted that ‘Aghosh College Murree’ is located at a distance of 35 kilometres from Islamabad on the Murree Expressway.
