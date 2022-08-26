Training on waste management

Islamabad : A three-day training of trainers (ToT) on solid waste management (SWM) was concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University (PMAS-AAUR) and was aimed at equipping a group of professionals to expand the scope of work across Pakistan and train youth as entrepreneurs in the field of solid waste management as well impart training to various other stakeholders to achieve the target of zero waste, says a press release.

The training of trainers conducted by Dr. Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT) from August 23 to 25, 2022 was attended by students from various universities, trainers as well as academia and entrepreneurs. The ToT was also aimed at broadening the knowledge of waste management practitioners and to assist in developing skilled and capable waste management trainers.

The resource persons from many renowned institutions, along with the university’s faculty gave informative and valuable lectures on the issue. The important aspect explored during the training was how to promote an effective participation of society in integrated waste management on the level of household, industry, etc. in short and long term.

In the opening session, Director, Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Saifullah Khan and AHKMT Board Member Edwin Samson were present.

In his lecture, Edwin Samson said that students should focus more on the practical knowledge as it is the need of the hour to have proper knowledge in theory as well as in practical field.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Saifullah Khan thanked AHKMT for conducting such type of training and for sharing their practical experience in the field of solid waste management. At the concluding ceremony, Director, Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Saifullah Khan awarded certificates to the participants.