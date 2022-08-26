 
Friday August 26, 2022
Islamabad

Nigerian envoy visits IIU

By Our Correspondent
August 26, 2022

Islamabad : High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan Mohammad Abello Abioye called on International Islamic University (IIU) Rector Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai on the IIU's new campus here on Thursday.

On the occasion, issues pertaining to the promotion of education through Asian African institutions’ mutual cooperation were discussed.

