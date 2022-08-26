LAHORE:Young students are our future and road safety ambassadors of Motorway Police, said Sector Commander N-5 Central-I Zone Shahbaz Alam while addressing students in a Road Safety seminar held at Institute of Education & Research of Punjab University. The seminar was attended Director IER Dept Dr Rafaqat Ali accompanied by a large number of students, representatives of a bike manufacturing company, media representatives and officers.
