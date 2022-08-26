Anti-smog squads formed against polluters

LAHORE:Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf Thursday constituted special anti-smog squads across the province to quicken action against polluters.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Dr Naeem while DG EPA Anbreen Sajid and all directorates officials were also present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, Dr Naeem said in view of approaching smog season, he was increasing the number of squads across the province and three additional squads in Lahore while one each in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan will be added to take action against the industrial units working without emission control system or playing any role in smog contributors.
LAHORE:Young students are our future and road safety ambassadors of Motorway Police, said Sector Commander N-5...
LAHORE:Under the leadership of Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, a massive public protest was...
LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visited the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur on Thursday and reviewed the...
LAHORE:Diplomats of the British High Commission Lahore visited the historic Jain Mandir in the City. They appreciated...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 86th board meeting of Punjab...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production of eight water filtration plants and penalised 15 others...
Comments