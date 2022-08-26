Anti-smog squads formed against polluters

LAHORE:Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf Thursday constituted special anti-smog squads across the province to quicken action against polluters.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Dr Naeem while DG EPA Anbreen Sajid and all directorates officials were also present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, Dr Naeem said in view of approaching smog season, he was increasing the number of squads across the province and three additional squads in Lahore while one each in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan will be added to take action against the industrial units working without emission control system or playing any role in smog contributors.