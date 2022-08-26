British diplomats visit Jain Mandir

LAHORE:Diplomats of the British High Commission Lahore visited the historic Jain Mandir in the City. They appreciated the efforts of the Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman and his team for the services for the minorities.

A press release issued by ETPB said British diplomats Anna Bell, Alex Ballinger and others visited the Jain temple in Lahore. On this occasion, Rana Shahid, Additional Secretary Shrines of the Board gave a briefing regarding Jain Mandir. The British diplomats reviewed the construction work in the temple. The additional secretary said that foreign visitors are proud of our actions.

It is pertinent to mention that on August 13, 2022, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial presented souvenir to Samuel Payara, Chairman Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) on behalf of Supreme Court in recognition of his efforts for rehabilitation of Jain Mandir in Lahore after 30 years.

Samuel Payara, Chairman IMRF filed a CMA No. 10599/2021 in Supreme Court of Pakistan with reference to two Mandirs in Lahore, namely, Jain Mandar and Neela Gumbad Mandir and informed the SC that the Jain Mandir was lying in demolished condition and Neela Gumbad Mandir required rehabilitation. The Chief Justice of Pakistan took notice and delivered the Orders dated November 16, 2021.