Working of eight filtration plants stopped

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of eight water filtration plants and penalised 15 others besides serving warning notices to 111 food business operators.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the authority took action against violators while carrying out a province-wide grand operation against non-registered bottled water companies. He said that PFA enforcement teams found 60 non-registered drinking water companies during the operation in South, North and Central Punjab. The PFA teams visited 57 bottled water companies in Lahore Zone, 54 in Rawalpindi, five in Gujranwala, and 60 in Multan and Muzaffargarh zones, he said, adding the production of the companies would remain suspended until rectification and acquiring the labelling registration certificate from the competent authority.