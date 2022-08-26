 
Friday August 26, 2022
PU LLB exams from Sept 9

By Our Correspondent
August 26, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheet for the written examination of LLB (3-years) Part-I, II and III and LLB (5-year) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2022. The exams will commence from September 9, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

