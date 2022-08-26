LCBDDA expanded, renamed as PCBDDA

LAHORE:Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) has been renamed as Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA).

The authority was formed in February 2021, by an act of parliament and was tasked to establish Pakistan’s first and most anticipated business district in the heart of Lahore. LCBDDA has achieved new horizons as its wings expand from Lahore to all over the province of Punjab. The authority has done many remunerative wonders and proved itself as a wealth generator for the development of Punjab.

Keeping in view the track record of LCBDDA, the Punjab Cabinet has amended its act and expanded the jurisdiction of the authority to all over Punjab. PCBDDA will work in various cities of Punjab like Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan and Rawalpindi and will boost the economic activities for the development of the province. Chief Executive Officer of PCBDDA, Imran Amin, stated that it was all due to the trust of the business community in CBD Punjab. He thanked the Punjab government for expanding the authorities work scope.