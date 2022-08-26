LCBDDA expanded, renamed as PCBDDA

LAHORE:Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) has been renamed as Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA).
The authority was formed in February 2021, by an act of parliament and was tasked to establish Pakistan’s first and most anticipated business district in the heart of Lahore. LCBDDA has achieved new horizons as its wings expand from Lahore to all over the province of Punjab. The authority has done many remunerative wonders and proved itself as a wealth generator for the development of Punjab.
Keeping in view the track record of LCBDDA, the Punjab Cabinet has amended its act and expanded the jurisdiction of the authority to all over Punjab. PCBDDA will work in various cities of Punjab like Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan and Rawalpindi and will boost the economic activities for the development of the province. Chief Executive Officer of PCBDDA, Imran Amin, stated that it was all due to the trust of the business community in CBD Punjab. He thanked the Punjab government for expanding the authorities work scope.
LAHORE:Young students are our future and road safety ambassadors of Motorway Police, said Sector Commander N-5...
LAHORE:Secretary Environment Protection Department Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf Thursday constituted special anti-smog squads...
LAHORE:Under the leadership of Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, a massive public protest was...
LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visited the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur on Thursday and reviewed the...
LAHORE:Diplomats of the British High Commission Lahore visited the historic Jain Mandir in the City. They appreciated...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 86th board meeting of Punjab...
Comments