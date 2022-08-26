Operation against illegal structures

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways police (Lahore division) along with PR administration conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation from Mughalpura to Jallo level-crossing and bulldozed illegal structures on PR land.

According to a press release, the operation was held under the supervision of SHO Railways Mughalpura, Inspector Mazahar Abbas, SI M Shehzad and AEN Munawar Hussain of Railways. Heavy contingent of Railways police were deployed at the site, and the structures were razed with the help of Railways staff.

During the operation, illegally constructed structures amounting to Rs150 million were bulldozed and the retrieved land was handed over to the Railways administration. The operation continued from morning till evening. Following directives of IG Railways Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the Railways police are leaving no stone unturned to bring down all illegal constructions in the vicinity of PR and also extending full support in the form of security and registration of FIRs under the Railways Act 1890.

performance reviewed: A performance review meeting regarding “Rehnumai Markaz” platform was held at Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) here on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz chaired the meeting while Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Najaf Iqbal, PHEC Chairman Dr Shahid Munir and other relevant officers participated.

Dr Shahid Munir gave a detailed briefing on the performance of guidance centres "Rehnumai Markaz" and said these centres had been established for the guidance of students. Raja Yassir said the youth was the future of Pakistan and by providing them best guidance, we could make them efficient citizens of society. He said the guidance portal should be made more active and the list of programs approved by the HEC of all government and private universities should be uploaded on it for the guidance of students and to save the precious time and money of students. He said the complete details of the scholarships offered by different national and international universities should also be uploaded on the guidance portal.­