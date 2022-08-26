IG orders effective monitoring of banned outfits

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) equipped with modern technology and facilities is a very important and professional wing of Punjab Police which has played a very effective role in eradicating terrorism from the province. IG Punjab directed that the process of effective monitoring of banned organisations and their facilitators and financiers should be continued and by implementing the laws formulated under National Action Plan. He also stressed upon tightening of noose around the extremist elements.

He directed that zero-tolerance should be adopted for the violation of religious hate speeches and content and the anti-social elements involved in sectarianism should be brought to justice. He said that CTD would be provided with more resources to face the new challenges and staff shortage issue would be addressed soon and consideration would also be given to fix the tenure for posting of officers in CTD. IG Punjab said that elimination of evil-doers, terrorist elements and their facilitators, financiers from the society is one of the basic duties of CTD and the role and sacrifices of CTD in eliminating terrorism from the province are commendable.

He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting on the occasion of his visit to CTD Headquarters Punjab Thursday. Addl IG CTD Imran Mehmood briefed IG Punjab about actions and activities of CTD across the province.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar while giving instructions to the officers said to improve the coordination with RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, Special Branch and related institutions. He stressed upon undertaking search, sweep, combing and Intelligence based operations against criminals. During the meeting, while giving a briefing to the IG Punjab, it was told that CTD Punjab is keeping a close watch on those who spread cyber-terrorism, sectarianism and religious hatred through social media. The sites have been reported to the PTA and so far more than 74,000 such links and sites have been blocked. IG Punjab visited various sections of CTD headquarters and reviewed the staff working.