Illegal constructions, commercialisation continue in City

LAHORE:Illegal constructions and commercialisation activities are continued in the provincial metropolis especially on the roads declared model roads by the authority.

Whenever the issue was highlighted, LDA’s top management always hide behind the excuse of shortage of staff. Once there was a time when one has to think before making any construction or doing a commercial activity especially on the model roads but today sky is the limit and construction mafia didn’t bother about getting maps approved for construction or getting permission for commercial activities.

“In past, people would carefully seek approvals for constructions and commercialisation on model road such as Canal Bank Road,” said a senior LDA official seeking anonymity. He said a few years ago, a building near Lahore canal bank society at main canal road, 2km from Thoker, was demolished by LDA due to violations of approved building plans. This action was set as an example for violators and the building was still in a dilapidated condition till today. Another industrial building opposite to that building was made an example by LDA for simply violating approvals. The wreckage of this industrial building, abutting on Canal Road and Multan Road, still manifest strict building control of the authority in past.

Another senior LDA official said unfortunately, the same level of building control was a dream come true. “Not far from the ruins of the above stated buildings, nearly 2kms after Shahkam flyover, two illegal commercial buildings are under construction scot free,” he claimed adding one has reached up to third floor and didn’t even bother to seek approval from competent authority while the other one has set another level of audacity by constructing the building right in the set back of Canal Road. He said the Canal Bank road has a setback of 175 feet and no construction was allowed in this setback but the second building was being built in this setback. “It’s a pity how building control has gone down in this area,” he maintained.

When model roads have such a pathetic building control, how can one expect better control on other roads, the senior LDA official said and revealed that mushroom growth of illegal commercial activities can be witnessed on Defence Road, from Bhobatian to Kahna flyover.

However, on the other hand, the large number of law abiding citizens who come to LDA’s Town Planning wing for getting formal approvals were left at the mercy of junior officers who mint money from them. From the prevailing situation, several serious questions arise, which included that why the LDA, guardian of these roads, is silent over the situation? Why no one takes an action when such buildings started to rise? Is construction mafia more powerful that the LDA and can rob the state in broad daylight? And lastly who is answerable for this mess?

The scribe contacted LDA’s Chief Town Planner Shakeel Minhas who said he became CTP just two and a half months ago and was trying to streamline the affairs. He said he was short of staff and an effective building control can only be done in the City if he got required staff to enforce building control. Over a question of ongoing illegal construction and commercialisation activities on model roads, he said that he would take strict action if precise location or address of a building will be shared with him. However, he said he would check these roads as soon as possible and would take action against those who violated the LDA rules and regulations. Answering a question about making a permanent strategy to deal with illegal construction and commercialisation, Minhas said that even if a strategy was made, it can’t be enforced because of mafias present inside the authority. He said as the first step to counter the mafias within the authority, he was going to reshuffle all officers/officials posted in CTP because many were working on same posts for years.