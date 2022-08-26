JI protest inflated power bills

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Thursday staged a sit-in outside Lahore Wapda House in connection with its protest campaign against inflated electricity bills.
JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid led the protest and protesters chanted slogan and waved banners inscribed with their demands. The JI workers gathered outside the Wapda House on The Mall and staged the sit-in Addressing the JI workers, Zikrullah Mujahid warned a series of sit-ins outside Wapda House from Monday if government did not withdraw the high Fuel Adjustment Charges levied on the directives of IMF in power bills. He lamented that government has only announced relief to those consumers using below 200 units power per month, which would leave millions of middle class households paying excessive bills.
He warned that the fresh protest movement would continue until the power tariff was not lowered and fuel adjustment charges not withdrawn. He said protest and sit-ins would spread to Wapda offices in all cities and towns, and demanded that free electricity provided to bureaucrats, capitalists and privileged classes should be stopped.
He expressed sorrow that Wapda staff was misbehaving with the consumers visiting the offices for correction of excess billing, and warned that this attitude should be corrected immediately otherwise JI would increase its protests. He said government was pushing the country into civil war by imposing unjustified cruel taxes on poor masses already crushed under heavy inflation.
JI convener of civic problems committee, Ch Mehmoodul Ahad, political affairs secretary Amir Nisar Khan, JI candidates for national and provincial assemblies, Sufi Khaleeq Butt, Ahmad Salman Baloch, Jibran Butt, and other leaders, including Abdul Aziz Abid, Ghulam Hussain Baloch were also present on the occasion.
