Nothing better than public service, says governor

LAHORE:The participants of the 31st Senior Management Course organised by National Institute of Management, Islamabad, led by Muhammad Masood Ahmed Chief Instructor (NIM) called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here Thursday. The participants of the management course included Sabin Usman Khattak, Muhammad Shahid Dayo, Shahzad Asif, Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, Nadia Amin, Abdul Salam Shah, Owais Ahmed Khan, Kashif Ali, Sajid Saeed Ranjha, Ali Ansar Zaidi, Shahid Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed and Danish Hussain Abbasi.

On this occasion, the governor while addressing the participants said that the welfare of the people was the focus of all the policies of the present government and most of the responsibility for making the government policies successful rests with the civil officers.

He said that bureaucracy and civil officers had an important role in the development of the country. He said that the civil officers work side by side with the government to ensure good governance.

The governor said that by solving the people’s problems, better results in terms of performance in the institutions can be achieved. He said there was nothing better than serving the people, adding that civil officer can get real satisfaction by serving the masses.

Balighur Rehman said that the civil officers should treat the general public with courtesy and positive attitude.He hoped that the recent course of civil officers would be useful for them and they would devote themselves to the service of the people by discharging their responsibilities in the best way.

On this occasion, the governor also answered the questions of the civil officers. Political stability in the country is very important because economic development is related to political stability, he said. In response to a question, he said that the use of modern technology is very important in today's era and those nations are on the path of development which focused on research. Chief Instructor Muhammad Masood Ahmed (NIM) informed the governor about the aims and objectives of the 31st Senior Management Course.