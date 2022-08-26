32.97m Panadol, 1.57m Calpol tablets available in market

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik has urged the pharmaceutical industry to focus on preparing raw material used for drugs at local level, extending help to the government for saving foreign exchange so that inexpensive drugs may be made available to the citizens.

The minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, North Zone, which called on him under the leadership of Dr Faisal Khokhar. He said that the government would extend the all-out support to the pharmaceutical industry if they were willing to prepare raw material of drugs at local level. Our pharmacists and druggists have a great potential to drive the industry towards self-reliance as envisioned by the PTI government.

The delegates apprised the minister of challenges facing the pharmaceutical industry. Dr Akhtar Malik asked to bring all units of Drugs Control Wing in the City under one roof to facilitate the general public. The minister was briefed that around 125 THQ/DHQ hospitals and 43 BHUs were upgraded, besides setting up nine trauma centres in the province. Additional Secretary Drugs Control Suhail informed that five Drugs Testing Labs, ISO certified, were functioning across the province. The minister asked the authorities to fill the vacant posts on ad hoc basis to meet shortage of HR. The minister claimed that around 32.97 million Panadol and 1.57 million Calpol tablets are available in the market.

Dr Akhtar Malik while reviewing performance of PMU, directed to enhance dialysis machines for increasing number of patients, besides expediting efforts for provision of CT scan and MRI facilities in THQ/DHQ hospitals. He said that around 20 mobile health units were engaged to provide ARV and ASV facilities to the flood-stricken areas. He maintained that location and mobile health units would be tracked and monitored after uploading their location on dashboard.

Yasmin reviews Uplift projects: A meeting was held here to review the ongoing development projects at the Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education under the chairpersonship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Special Secretaries Muhammad Usman and Farrukh Naveed, Professor Dr Ali Hashmi, Mian Zahid ul Rehman, Vice-Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Professor Dr Rana Altaf participated. The ongoing progress on all development projects, including university of Child Health Sciences was reviewed. Special Secretaries Muhammad Usman and Farrukh Naveed briefed the minister.

WB team: The World Bank delegation called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care.

The delegation of the World Bank comprised of Dr Feng Zahu, Dr Man and others. Provincial Minister of the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Akhtar Malik, Special Secretary Development Fatima Sheikh, Director of Headquarters Dr Rana Sohail, Consultant Dr Naeem Majeed and Deputy Secretary Noorul Ain Qureshi were present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said on this occasion that efforts were being made to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. World Bank's efforts for cooperation in the health sector are commendable.