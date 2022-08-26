More than 180 killed in a month by Afghan floods

KABUL: More than 180 people have been killed and 3,000 homes destroyed by floods in Afghanistan over the past month, a government spokesman said on Thursday.
Zabihullah Mujahid said the scale of the damage had been worse because of the mismanagement of infrastructure by the previous government. However, the Taliban regime that returned to power a year ago is also struggling to cope.
"If the floods and the losses increase, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not have that many resources to respond to all of it," Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul. Heavy rains have lashed several provinces, with the worst of the flooding in the east of the country.
Dozens of Afghans die every year in torrential rains -- especially in poor rural areas where badly constructed houses can easily collapse. The Taliban called on the international community, particularly Muslim countries, to help the government meet the needs of flood victims.
