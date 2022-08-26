US senator lands in Taiwan

TAIPEI: US Senator Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan on Thursday, the fourth visit by an American politician this month and a move bound to rile Beijing, which has staged huge military drills to protest such trips.

Tensions between China and the US have soared to their highest level in decades since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit triggered Beijing’s unprecedented show of force around the island earlier this month. Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, landed at Taipei’s Songshan airport in a small US government plane shortly before midnight for what Taiwan’s foreign ministry said was a solo visit.