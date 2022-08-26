US senator lands in Taiwan

TAIPEI: US Senator Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan on Thursday, the fourth visit by an American politician this month and a move bound to rile Beijing, which has staged huge military drills to protest such trips.
Tensions between China and the US have soared to their highest level in decades since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit triggered Beijing’s unprecedented show of force around the island earlier this month. Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, landed at Taipei’s Songshan airport in a small US government plane shortly before midnight for what Taiwan’s foreign ministry said was a solo visit.
MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday that it killed over 200 Ukrainian troops in a railway station...
YANGON: Myanmar authorities have arrested Britain’s former ambassador to the country and her husband, a prominent...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised more pay rises for teachers amid a recruitment crisis...
KABUL: More than 180 people have been killed and 3,000 homes destroyed by floods in Afghanistan over the past month, a...
TOKYO: The head of Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s jailed former prime minister Najib Razak returned to court on Thursday to face more charges...
Comments