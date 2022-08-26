Putin increases Russian army headcount

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase the headcount of the country’s army, as Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine enters its seventh month.
Russia’s army will have over two million people, including 1.15 million servicemen, starting January next year, according to the decree published on a government portal. Putin last set the army headcount in 2017 at around 1.9 million people with 1.01 million soldiers. While the decree does not outline the reasons for the increase, it comes as Moscow’s troops are focused on capturing territories in eastern Ukraine.
MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday that it killed over 200 Ukrainian troops in a railway station...
YANGON: Myanmar authorities have arrested Britain’s former ambassador to the country and her husband, a prominent...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised more pay rises for teachers amid a recruitment crisis...
KABUL: More than 180 people have been killed and 3,000 homes destroyed by floods in Afghanistan over the past month, a...
TOKYO: The head of Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s jailed former prime minister Najib Razak returned to court on Thursday to face more charges...
Comments