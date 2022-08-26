Million Covid deaths in 2022: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation announced on Thursday that a million people had died from Covid-19 in 2022, calling it a "tragic milestone" when all the tools existed to prevent deaths.
Nearly 6.45 million deaths have been reported to the WHO since the virus was first detected in China in late 2019. But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus questioned whether the world was really on top of the pandemic, this far in. "This week, we crossed the tragic milestone of one million reported deaths so far this year," he told a press conference.
MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday that it killed over 200 Ukrainian troops in a railway station...
YANGON: Myanmar authorities have arrested Britain’s former ambassador to the country and her husband, a prominent...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised more pay rises for teachers amid a recruitment crisis...
KABUL: More than 180 people have been killed and 3,000 homes destroyed by floods in Afghanistan over the past month, a...
TOKYO: The head of Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s jailed former prime minister Najib Razak returned to court on Thursday to face more charges...
Comments