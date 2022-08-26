Pakistan to feature in Wheelchair WHC

KARACHI: Pakistan will feature in six-a-side Wheelchair World Handball Championship slated to be held in Portugal in November.

A senior official of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) told 'The News' that Pakistan will be partially supported by International Handball Federation (IHF).

"Yes, we will be partially backed by the IHF," the official said.

"The camp is already in progress," the official said.

Pakistan have pulled out of the four-a-side Wheelchair World Handball Championship to be held in Egypt next month due to financial issues. Meanwhile, the PHF official said that Egypt is interested in touring Pakistan for a wheelchair handball series. He added the federation is taking up the matter with the state.

The official said that the PHF had started the wheelchair handball with a national event which was won by Punjab. The official said that the PHF is providing wheelchairs to the athletes.