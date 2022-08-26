 
Friday August 26, 2022
Belarus star Azarenka axed from Ukraine benefit event

By AFP
August 26, 2022

NEW YORK: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was Wednesday axed from a planned US Open exhibition event aimed at raising money for war-torn Ukraine, officials said.

Azarenka was to have joined the likes of Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, John McEnroe, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek at the event organised to coincide with Ukraine´s Independence Day celebrations.

