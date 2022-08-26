PTF plans three national events

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation has planned three national events in the remaining months of this calendar year.
According to details, the first event is 6th McDonald National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championships that is to be held from September 3-10 in Karachi.
Then Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship will be held from November 19-26 in Lahore. The 7th HTR National Raking Tennis Championship is scheduled from November 28 to December 4 in Lahore.
