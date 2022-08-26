Anderson strikes as SA 151 all out

MANCHESTER: James Anderson led a fine display by England’s quicks before South Africa tailender Kagiso Rabada took the Proteas to a total of 151 on Thursday’s first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.
Anderson, bowling from the end named after him on his Lancashire home ground, made the initial breakthrough by removing South Africa captain Dean Elgar during a morning session where South Africa slumped to 77-5 at lunch.
The 40-year-old England great then struck twice in two balls to reduce South Africa to 92-7 before tea on his way to figures of 3-32 in 15 overs
But Rabada, with an innings top score of 36, and fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje (10) checked England’s progress with a ninth-wicket partnership of 35.
That stand ended with the very first ball after tea when recalled seamer Ollie Robinson had Nortje lbw before Rabada was last man out after edging a drive off left-arm spinner Jack Leach to Joe Root at slip.
The true worth of South Africa’s total, however, will only become apparent when England bat.
Elgar, with World Test Championship leaders South Africa 1-0 up in a three-match series despite a fallible top order, took a calculated risk in deciding to bat first upon winning Thursday’s toss in overcast conditions that favoured fast bowlers.
Score Board
South Africa won the tos
South Africa 1st Innings
Elgar c Bairstow b Broad 12
Erwee c Foakes b Anderson 3
Petersen c Root b Broad 21
Markram c Foakes b Stokes 14
Dussen lbw b Stokes 16
Verreynne c Foakes b Broad 21
Harmer lbw b Anderson 2
Maharaj lbw b Anderson 0
Rabada c Root b Leach 36
Nortje lbw b Robinson 10
Ngidi not out 4
Extras (b2, lb4, nb6) 12
Total: (all out, 53.2 overs, 255 mins) 151
Fall: 1-3, 2-35, 3-41, 4-68, 5-76, 6-92, 7-92, 8-108, 9-143, 10-151
Bowling: Anderson 15-4-32-3;, Robinson 14-0-48-1, Broad 11-1-37-3, Stokes 7-0-17-2; Leach 6.2-1-11-1
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth
