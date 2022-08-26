 
Friday August 26, 2022
More trouble ahead

August 26, 2022

For almost a week the northern cities of Sindh have been receiving large amounts of rainfall. This has brought catastrophic consequences in the form of deaths, destruction of property and loss of crops and livestock. There are alarming predictions of even more rains and flooding in the coming days. There is an urgent need to provide food, medicine and shelter to the residents of these areas to prevent more loss of life.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur

