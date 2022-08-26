More trouble ahead

For almost a week the northern cities of Sindh have been receiving large amounts of rainfall. This has brought catastrophic consequences in the form of deaths, destruction of property and loss of crops and livestock. There are alarming predictions of even more rains and flooding in the coming days. There is an urgent need to provide food, medicine and shelter to the residents of these areas to prevent more loss of life.
Zulfiqar Ali Soomro
Shikarpur
It is a universally accepted norm in international affairs that countries must not interfere in the internal political...
The population of Pakistan is growing rapidly, but the same cannot be said of our natural and economic resources. More...
After a brief reprieve, the dollar has resumed its climb against the Pakistani rupee. The IMF is expected to approve...
According to reports, the IMF sees inflation peaking at around 20 per cent. Due to the inflation, basic necessities...
Heavy rain and floods have wreaked havoc in the province of Sindh. Several villages have been wiped off the map while...
According to reports, more than 44 countries will face extreme water scarcity by 2040 and nearly seven billion people...
Comments