Entrenched issues

After a brief reprieve, the dollar has resumed its climb against the Pakistani rupee. The IMF is expected to approve a 1.17 billion dollar tranche for Pakistan in their upcoming board meeting. This would help ease our balance of payments crisis in the immediate term.

However, the long term depreciation of the rupee will not go away and this is cause for concern. The present symptoms clearly show that there are deep-rooted structural problems in our economy and they must be addressed as soon as possible.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi