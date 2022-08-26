Taking the right steps

According to reports, the IMF sees inflation peaking at around 20 per cent. Due to the inflation, basic necessities are no longer affordable for the hand-to-mouth earners of Pakistan.

Moreover, Pakistan is expected to secure around $1.2 billion in loans from the IMF. If our government utilizes the loan effectively and takes the necessary steps, Pakistan will soon see much development. The relevant authorities have to take effective measures to solve the ongoing financial crisis which is causing the people to suffer.

Josh Baloch

Kech