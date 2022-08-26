 
Friday August 26, 2022
Monsoon disasters

Heavy rain and floods have wreaked havoc in the province of Sindh. Several villages have been wiped off the map while the authorities are still failing to provide adequate relief to the victims.

Disease and famine prevail in rural areas but the ruling party is failing to help those who have lost everything. The provincial governments should not hesitate to negotiate with the federal government so that further damage can be averted.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

