Enabling voters

Elections are essential for the sustenance of a parliamentary democracy. No country can be prosperous and secure without free and fair elections. Every citizen has a right to cast his or her vote according to their own will. In Pakistan there are around two million people who suffer from either blindness or severe vision loss, but the government is yet to provide any facilities for visually impaired voters.

The Election Commission should immediately introduce braille ballot papers to enable visually impaired people to cast their votes with complete ease and confidence in the upcoming elections.

Shabir Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad