Silent killer

The improper disposal of electronic waste is a serious risk to human health as it contains hazardous substances like lead and mercury. As per the Global E-waste Monitor report 2020, 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste was generated in 2019. The informal recycling practices carried out by workers, including children, have led to the development of health issues like respiratory illnesses, skin cancer and kidney and liver damage.

Although the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 prohibits the import of hazardous substances, it doesn’t specifically mention e-waste. Pakistan should also craft a national e-waste management policy similar to that of China, which has made the recycling of electronic waste mandatory.

Muhammad Aftab Ahmad

Faisalabad