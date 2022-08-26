Bank manager killed

The branch manager of a private bank was killed in North Nazimabad on Thursday. Rescuers took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as 70-year-old Maqbooli Khan. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral, showing that Khan was smoking outside the bank’s branch when two men arrived on a motorcycle and pointed a gun at the security guard, making him run inside the bank. One of the men then shot the manager once in his arm but he ran for his life. The suspects chased him and shot him thrice, killing him on the spot.

Shara-e-Noor Jahan police said the man hailed from Peshawar and might have been killed over a personal enmity.